All Done

Jack and Jill full refurb completed. 7 and a bit days all told, with absolutely first class workmanship from the fitter Paul. A few snags on the way (builders cutting corners 18 years ago) sorted calmly by Paul with no issues. Floor was laid yesterday by sub-contractors to the company we used, with an equally high standard of work.



Christened it this morning at 6am and am very pleased.