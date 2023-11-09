Previous
Like Painting The Forth Bridge by phil_sandford
112 / 365

Like Painting The Forth Bridge

though paint technology has improved so much that analogy is no longer true.

This coming weekend it will look like I didn’t do this.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks smart now though!
November 9th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca - probably won’t tomorrow 😜😜
November 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage😊
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise