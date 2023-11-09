Sign up
Like Painting The Forth Bridge
though paint technology has improved so much that analogy is no longer true.
This coming weekend it will look like I didn’t do this.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
garden
,
collage
,
outdoor
Casablanca
ace
Looks smart now though!
November 9th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
- probably won’t tomorrow 😜😜
November 9th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage😊
November 9th, 2023
