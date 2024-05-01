Previous
Barn Owl by phil_sandford
Barn Owl

A few more of one of the two Barn Owls we watched hunting along the banks of the River Witham yesterday evening.

Thanks for dropping by
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Brian ace
Magnificent collage 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 2nd, 2024  
