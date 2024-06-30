Previous
June Books by phil_sandford
166 / 365

June Books

Another collage of my monthly reading.

Still, yes still, dipping in and out of 81, the story of Spurs' FA Cup win of that year. Finished Mick Herron's This is What Happened, that I started just before the end of May. I finally got around to reading the first of Conn Iggulden's Emperor series, which covers the childhood and teenage years of Julius Ceasar and Mark Anthony. Bought and read in less than a week Stephen King's You Like It Darker, the latest collection of (dark) short stories from the master. I'm currently reading the 2nd Cormoran Strike novel, The Silkworm from Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling) and in-between read the (very very) short Jack Reacher story, The Fourth Man by Lee Child.

I'll be taking 81 and The Silkworm into July.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
My Uncle is a firm Spurs fan, he would approve of that book! I watched some episodes of the TV adaptation of Strike. Bit gory and graphic for me in places, but wondering if the books are the same. Looks like a good mix to keep the brain engaged!
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise