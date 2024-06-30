June Books

Another collage of my monthly reading.



Still, yes still, dipping in and out of 81, the story of Spurs' FA Cup win of that year. Finished Mick Herron's This is What Happened, that I started just before the end of May. I finally got around to reading the first of Conn Iggulden's Emperor series, which covers the childhood and teenage years of Julius Ceasar and Mark Anthony. Bought and read in less than a week Stephen King's You Like It Darker, the latest collection of (dark) short stories from the master. I'm currently reading the 2nd Cormoran Strike novel, The Silkworm from Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling) and in-between read the (very very) short Jack Reacher story, The Fourth Man by Lee Child.



I'll be taking 81 and The Silkworm into July.