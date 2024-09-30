Previous
September 2024 Books
September 2024 Books

Another month of my reading.

Finished reading Bernard Cornwell's Heretic and am currently reading Philip Kerr’s Prague Fatale, the eighth Bernie Gunther novel set in wartime Germany.

Still dropping in and out of Michael Barthorp’s British Infantry Uniforms Since 1660 and British Cavalry Uniforms Since 1660, and to further my learning of British Army ceremonial Uniforms, I’ve added 2 more reference books to my collection; the excellent W.Y. Carmen’s Uniforms of The British Army, The Cavalry Regiments and The Infantry Regiments.

