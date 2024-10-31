Previous
October 2024 Books by phil_sandford
October 2024 Books

Another month of my reading (omitting the uniform reference books ('cos you're probably bored with those now))

Finished Phillip Kerr's Prague Fatale, the eigth Bernie Gunther novel. Two new releases dropped into my Kindle, Michael Connelly's The Waiting, the latest Renne Ballard story, with a cameo appearance by Harry Bosch, then the latest Jack Reacher novel dropped, In Too Deep. Formulaic yes (they all are) but this one was probably one of the better books from the Child brothers of late, it wasn't as obvious, until very late in the book, who dunnit. Finally, I've started and am still reading the Stephen King novel, Bag of Bones. King is probably my all time favourite author, I read every year (will be starting it this month) his novel The Stand (only year I didn't read it was in 2020 when the world actually lived it) the man is a master in what he does.

Phil Sandford

October 31st, 2024  
Martyn Drage
I've recently read The Regulators and Desperation by Stephen King. The Dark Tower saga is due a re-read soon too
October 31st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@dragey74 Dark Tower is the only series from him that I couldn't finish ........ half way through the last book and I had to stop.
October 31st, 2024  
