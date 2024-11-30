November 2024 Book

Another month of my reading (omitting the uniform reference books ('cos you're probably bored with those now))

Finished reading the Stephen King novel, Bag of Bones. As I said last month, King is probably my all time favourite author and I’ve started again his novel The Stand (only year I didn't read it was in 2020 when the world actually lived it) the man is a master in what he does. Read the 3rd Cormoran Strike book Career of Evil by Robert Galbraith (AKA JK Rowling) and have in the last week started The Lewis Man by Peter May.



Thanks for dropping by.

