December 2024 Books

Another month of my reading (omitting the uniform reference books



Finished reading Lewis Man by Peter May. Still reading The Stand (have read it every year since it was published, only year I didn't read it was in 2020 when the world lived it). Carole bought me David Pleat’s autobiography for Christmas (Pleat was the manager for Tottenham Hotspur the last time they got near to challenging for the title in 1987 and was treated appallingly by the club after a fake news article was published) which is a fascinating read (and will take me a couple of months to finish). Almost finished reading Dark Objects by the thriller writer Simon Toyne.



Thanks for dropping by.