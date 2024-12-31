Previous
December 2024 Books by phil_sandford
183 / 365

December 2024 Books

Another month of my reading (omitting the uniform reference books

Finished reading Lewis Man by Peter May. Still reading The Stand (have read it every year since it was published, only year I didn't read it was in 2020 when the world lived it). Carole bought me David Pleat’s autobiography for Christmas (Pleat was the manager for Tottenham Hotspur the last time they got near to challenging for the title in 1987 and was treated appallingly by the club after a fake news article was published) which is a fascinating read (and will take me a couple of months to finish). Almost finished reading Dark Objects by the thriller writer Simon Toyne.

Thanks for dropping by.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda Parker
I don't blame you for not reading The Stand in 2020... I watched the miniseries at Easter this year, and I caught covid... the irony
December 31st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@mozette Was that the latest mini-series or the Gary Sinise one of 1994? I’ve got the latest on DVD but not watched it yet.
December 31st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I loved The Lewis Man, in fact the whole trilogy and his other books.
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact