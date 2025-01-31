Previous
January 2025 Books by phil_sandford
186 / 365

January 2025 Books

Another month of my reading (omitting the uniform reference books and David Pleat’s autobiography)

Read Conn Iggulden’s 2nd book about the early lives of Julius Ceaser and Brutus, The Death of Kings. Downloaded and read very quickly the latest offering from Lee Child, Safe Enough, a collection of short stories, one of which featured Jack Reacher. Read Simon Toyne’s The Clearing, the second book featuring forensic specialist Dr Laughton Rees and Detective Inspector Tannahill Khan. Started and am still reading Jeffery Deaver’s 5th Lincoln Rhyme novel, The Empty Chair.

Thanks for dropping by.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Love Lee Child……a nice selection of books….i don’t know the other three authors.
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact