February 2025 Books

Another month of my reading (omitting the uniform reference books and David Pleat’s autobiography)



Finished reading reading Jeffery Deaver’s 5th Lincoln Rhyme novel, The Empty Chair and then moved onto Stephen King's Fairy Tale; another masterpiece from the master of the gnere. Quite an old book which I found I'd missed. I then read Philip Kerr's A Man WIthout Breath, the 9th Bernie Gunther story, Gunther being a Berlin Cop during the 2nd World War. I'm currently reading Mick Herron's The Last Voice You Hear, the 2nd Zoe Beehm novel form the author of Slow Horses.



Thanks for dropping by



