Previous
Shed No More by phil_sandford
189 / 365

Shed No More

Again, not as easy as I thought/hoped it would be, but it’s gone. New base will be laid in around 4 weeks or so and then I’ll begin to look at what I’m going to put there.

I now need to update my Amazon safe place for parcels when we’re not home.

Currently prone on the sofa ……..
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Nice collage
March 1st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I look forward to seeing what goes in its place.
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact