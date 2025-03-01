Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
Shed No More
Again, not as easy as I thought/hoped it would be, but it’s gone. New base will be laid in around 4 weeks or so and then I’ll begin to look at what I’m going to put there.
I now need to update my Amazon safe place for parcels when we’re not home.
Currently prone on the sofa ……..
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4079
photos
159
followers
177
following
51% complete
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
3112
775
187
3113
188
3114
776
189
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
shednomore
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice collage
March 1st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
I look forward to seeing what goes in its place.
March 1st, 2025
