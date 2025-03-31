Previous
March 2025 Books by phil_sandford
March 2025 Books

Just the 3 books this month. Incredibly busy ‘end of financial year’ month, fallen into bed too tired to read for long and we’ve been busy with my in-laws which has taken up most weekends. Hoping April will be calmer.

Finished reading The Last Voice You Hear by Mick ‘Slow Horses’ Herron. Read Jo Nesbo’s The Kingdom, totally different to his Harry Hole novels. Started, and am yet to finish as it’s huge, The Passage by Justin Cronin, a novel of good & evil and not dissimilar to Stephen Kings The Stand.
Joan Robillard ace
Oh, boy, do I remember end-of-year financials from my years as controller at Rufus Deering Lumber. I don't miss it at all. When I started working part-time, I made sure I had nothing to do with Payroll or financials. I enjoyed it when I was working, but I just didn't want the pressure anymore.
March 31st, 2025  
