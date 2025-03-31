March 2025 Books

Just the 3 books this month. Incredibly busy ‘end of financial year’ month, fallen into bed too tired to read for long and we’ve been busy with my in-laws which has taken up most weekends. Hoping April will be calmer.



Finished reading The Last Voice You Hear by Mick ‘Slow Horses’ Herron. Read Jo Nesbo’s The Kingdom, totally different to his Harry Hole novels. Started, and am yet to finish as it’s huge, The Passage by Justin Cronin, a novel of good & evil and not dissimilar to Stephen Kings The Stand.