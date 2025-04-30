April 2025 Books

Another month and another selection of books that I’ve read.



Managed to finish The Passage by Justin Cronin; Stephen King described the book as an epic and he wasn’t wrong, and I have the next two books of the trilogy set up ready to go. I then read The cosmos keys byGlenn Cooper, a standalone thriller from the author of the Library of the Dead; a good read. After that, I read The Secret Hours by Mick Heron; the author of the Slow Horses books which are so well portrayed on Apple TV. This book had me exclaiming OMG a number of times; if you have read slow horses, or watched the TV programme, then I thoroughly recommend this. Finally, I started Lethal White by Robert Galbraith, AKA JK Rowling the fourth Cormoran Strike thriller which I will read into May.



Thanks for dropping by.