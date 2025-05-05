Previous
Doddington Hall Gardens by phil_sandford
Doddington Hall Gardens

Small collage from our stroll around the gardens of Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire.

5th May 2025 5th May 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautifully composed collage lovely building and interesting Spring flora ! fav
May 5th, 2025  
