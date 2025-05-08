Previous
VE Day 2025 by phil_sandford
VE Day 2025

A small collage of our afternoon / evening commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in the Shire.

Thanks for dropping by.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing photos and collage
May 9th, 2025  
