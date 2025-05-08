Sign up
Previous
193 / 365
VE Day 2025
A small collage of our afternoon / evening commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in the Shire.
Thanks for dropping by.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
2
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
80
,
collage
,
ve-day
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing photos and collage
May 9th, 2025
