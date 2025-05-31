May 2025 Books

Another month and another selection of books that I’ve read.



Finished reading Lethal White by Robert Galbraith, AKA JK Rowling, the fourth Cormoran Strike thriller. Then read Mick Herron’s Dolphin Junction; a good read, a collection of short stories some of which include the Slow Horses and Zoë Boehm characters from his other books. Started Glenn Cooper’s The Last Conclave (timely given Pope Francis passing) the latest Cal Donovan novel. Also dropping in and out of David Pleat’s autobiography Just One More Goal.



Thanks for dropping by.