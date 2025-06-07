Lest We Forget

As some of you may know, I recently had a very interesting and emotional weekend with my cousin Paul as we re-visited my Uncle's RAF bomber airfield and researched his wartime record uncovering details that the family didn’t know.



I mentioned this to a friend of mine, Chris, who currently serves with the RAF as a Pilot. Chris said that if I wanted to get a good idea of what it was like in Bomber Command and flying those aircraft I should read Above Us The Stars by Jane Gulliford Lowes and told me it was available on Amazon or direct from the author and gave me her website. Being utterly fascinated by the weekend I’d spent with Paul at the NMA, IBCC and RAF Wickenby (my Uncle’s WW2 flying station) I ordered it and just messaged Chris that I’d ordered it direct from the author vice paying Amazon a percentage.



When I got home from the Rugby on Saturday evening, there was a package and I told Carole “I know what this is.” I opened the package, explained to Carole why I’d bought it and then opened it to the first page to see this fabulous dedication from Jane, that I had not asked for. It transpires that Chris knows the author and messaged her the details of my Uncle ‘Timber’ and asked for a dedication. He told me that “I couldn’t just let you get a plain copy mate, it’s the least I could do and Jane was only too happy to oblige me.”



Needless to say, it became very dusty in the kitchen.



The B&W photograph, taken at RAF Wickenby in the Winter of 1943 is of my Uncle stood in front of the pilot Flt Lt Butcher and the Radio Operator Sgt Morley. (Paul and his family had never seen this picture before).



Thanks for dropping by

