199 / 365
Lincs’ Poppy Field #01
Collage of some of the other photographs of Saturday’s poppy field.
Thanks for dropping by.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4232
photos
157
followers
174
following
54% complete
View this month »
Tags
outdoor
,
poppy
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 15th, 2025
Brennie B
Poppydelicious...
June 15th, 2025
