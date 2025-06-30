Previous
June 2025 Books

Another month and another selection of books that I’ve read.

Still dropping into David Pleat’s autobiography. Finished Glenn Cooper’s The Last Conclave. Read the latest Stephen King offering featuring Holly Gibney, Never Flinch (I think that’s the fourth book now that King has written with Gibney as a key character, very unusual for him.) following my cousins visit and our weekend tracking down his father’s WW2 RAF career I’m reading Jane Gulliford Lowes biography of her uncle, Above Us The Stars. I’ve also recently started the latest offering from Karin Slaughter, We Are All Guilty Here (if ever there was an author with the perfect name for her Genre, Slaughter is it)

