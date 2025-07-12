Previous
Tank On The Beach by phil_sandford
204 / 365

Tank On The Beach

Small collage of photographs of the Comet tank rusting away on the Lincolnshire beach at Theddlethorpe
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
