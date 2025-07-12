Sign up
204 / 365
Tank On The Beach
Small collage of photographs of the Comet tank rusting away on the Lincolnshire beach at Theddlethorpe
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
tank
,
comet
,
drone
,
lincolnshire
,
dji
