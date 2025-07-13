Sign up
205 / 365
Green Woodpeckers
Small collage of the family of Green Woodpeckers that visited the garden earlier this month.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
0
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4309
photos
158
followers
172
following
56% complete
View this month »
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Latest from all albums
3262
3263
836
3264
3265
206
3266
207
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
2
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
green-woodpecker
