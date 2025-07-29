Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
Bees on Globe Thistle
Small collage of a few more Bee photographs from the garden.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4305
photos
158
followers
172
following
Tags
garden
,
collage
,
bees
,
globe-thistle
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s addictive isn’t it? Lovely collage.
July 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Fabulous collection of bee photos.
July 29th, 2025
