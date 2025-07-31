August 2025 Books

Another month and another selection of books read this month.



Still slowly reading David Pleat's autobiography, Just One More Goal and Jane Gulliford-Lowes biography of her relative who served with Bomber Command. Finished the latest Karin Slaughter novel We Are All Guilty Here (which I was reading last month) and have read two more fiction books, Simon Toyne's Dead Water, the 3rd book from him with forensic criminologist Dr. Laughton Rees and DCI Tannahill Khan and Michael Connelly's latest offering with a brand new character Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Stilwell in a brand new location for Connelly, Catalina Island.



And finally, I have read, on the recommendation of my Cousin Paul, An Englishman At War, the war time diaries of Stanley Christoperson DSO, MC. Christopherson, in six years, went from 2nd Lieutenant to Lieutenant Colonel with the Sherword Foresters Yeomanry, the most decorated unit of the British Army in WW2.