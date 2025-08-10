Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Sunflower Collage
A small collage of the sunflowers from our trip over the toll bridge to Nottinghamshire.
Thanks for dropping by
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
yellow
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
sunflowers
,
nottinghamshire
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
August 14th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A wonderful collage
August 14th, 2025
