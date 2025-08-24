Previous
SteamPunk 2025 Collage by phil_sandford
211 / 365

SteamPunk 2025 Collage

Small collage of some of the fabulous outfits; you’d be bored stupid if I posted them all daily (and it’d take me a good few months to do so)

Thanks for dropping by.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Great collage!
August 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great collage of these fun characters who obviously love the dressing -up game !
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact