August 2025 Books

Another month of my reading, another collage.



Non-fiction - still (slowly) reading Above Us The Stars by Jame Gulliford Lowes and David Pleat’s Just One More Goal and the new addition, Sabrina Ghayour’s latest cookbook, Persiana Easy, which Carole bought me for my birthday. This is the 4th of Sabrina’s Persiana books that I have, we love her food and I love her recipes.



Fiction - finished (again) Richard Bachman’s (aka Stephen King) The Bachman Books. Read Robert Galbraith’s (aka JK Rowling) Troubled Blood, a Cormoran Strike thriller and I’m currently reading Jo Nesbo’s latest, Wolf Hour, strangely for Nesbo, it’s set in the US and not in his native Sweden.



