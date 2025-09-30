Previous
September 2025 Books by phil_sandford
216 / 365

September 2025 Books

Another month of my reading, another collage.

Non-fiction – I’ve removed some of the non-fiction books, that I’m dipping into now and then; the cook book for example from last month, pretty pointless looking into a cook book when you don’t have a kitchen. Anyway, there’s just the one this month, Paul Williams’ very funny Rugby Was f***ing Better When …….. in which he looks at all the facets of the game (which let’s face it, is very complicated) and compares it to pre-professionalism (1995) and today. I’ve laughed out loud a few times.

Fiction – Early in the month I finished reading Jo Nesbo’s latest, Wolf Hour, very enjoyable. I then read Robert Galbraith’s Ink Black Heart, a Cormoran Strike novel from the pen of JK Rowling. I then read a couple of new releases, the latest Slow Horses novel from Mick Herron; a terrific yarn featuring the, in the words of Jackson Lamb, ‘never rans’ (as opposed to also rans) at Slough House as they get involved in all kinds of spookery. I then read the latest from Glenn Cooper, Silence of the Flesh; I couldn’t put this down, read it in a weekend, excellent read and very topical. Currently reading Conn Iggulden’s Emperor; The Fields of Swords, the third book in his Julius Ceaser series.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact