217 / 365
Then & Now
It’s almost fully complete (decorating this week) but we’re back in the ‘new’ kitchen and sussing out stuff. Appears we can connect the oven, microwave, hob and dishwasher to the internet and control them with an App on our phones. Just why??!!
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow. It’s a fabulous transformation
October 18th, 2025
