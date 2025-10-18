Previous
Then & Now

It’s almost fully complete (decorating this week) but we’re back in the ‘new’ kitchen and sussing out stuff. Appears we can connect the oven, microwave, hob and dishwasher to the internet and control them with an App on our phones. Just why??!!

18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Wow. It’s a fabulous transformation
October 18th, 2025  
