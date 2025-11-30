November 2025 Books

Another month of my reading, another collage.



Non-fiction – Again, I’ve removed some of the non-fiction books, that I’m dipping into now and then; Still reading, now and then Rugby Was F***ing Better When by Paul Williams and Just One More Goal the autobiography of David Pleat. Finished reading Ben Youngs’ autobiography, My Life in Rugby. Started again Unholy Union, the excellent book outlining why Rugby Union in England & Wales is in the perilous state that it is in.



Fiction – Finished reading reading Mick Herron’s, Why We Die, the 3rd Zoë Boehm novel (the 1st of which has just started on Apple+ with Emma Thompson starring as Zoë). Read the latest offering from The Proving Ground, the 5th Lincoln Lawyer yarn. Then read an old Stephen King book, Desperation, that I’ve had for quite sometime but never got around to reading and I am currently reading, almost finished, Philip Kerrs The Lady From Zagreb, the 10th Bernie Gunther novel (with a lot of set in Croatia, seeing Bernie in towns and villages that I know very well from my time in Bosnia during my time in the British Army)

