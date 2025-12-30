Previous
December 2025 Books by phil_sandford
December 2025 Books

Another month of my reading, another collage.

Non-fiction – Again, I’ve removed some of the non-fiction books, that I’m dipping into now and then; This month I’ve delved into Rugby Was F***ing Better When by Paul Williams, which is both hilarious and educational, Unholy Union by Michael Aylwin and Mark Evans, the excellent book outlining why Rugby Union in England & Wales is in the perilous state that it is in and my neighbour surprised me earlier this month be giving me a signed copy of Martin Whitcombe’s superb biography of Chalkie White, the man who is often credited for creating the modern day Leicester Tigers.

Fiction – Finished reading Philip Kerrs The Lady From Zagreb, the 10th Bernie Gunther novel, read The Chessmen by Peter May, the 3rd book in the Lewis Trilogy featuring Fin Macleod and currently reading the latest Jack Reacher offering from Lee & Andrew Child (formulaic as you’d expect but a good yarn for passing the festive period)
