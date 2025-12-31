Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
2025 Almost Done and Dusted
A selection of ‘my’ favourite shots from my project from each of the last 12 months.
Thank you for your continued views and comments on my offerings and can I wish each and every one of you a very Happy New Year.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4519
photos
152
followers
165
following
61% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
2025
,
yearinreview
JackieR
ace
You've had a lovely year x
December 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful set of photos , and best wishes for a Happy New Year ( and beautiful photos !! )
December 31st, 2025
Monica
Nice collage
December 31st, 2025
