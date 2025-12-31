Previous
2025 Almost Done and Dusted by phil_sandford
223 / 365

2025 Almost Done and Dusted

A selection of ‘my’ favourite shots from my project from each of the last 12 months.

Thank you for your continued views and comments on my offerings and can I wish each and every one of you a very Happy New Year.

31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
You've had a lovely year x
December 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful set of photos , and best wishes for a Happy New Year ( and beautiful photos !! )
December 31st, 2025  
Monica
Nice collage
December 31st, 2025  
