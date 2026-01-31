January 2026 Books

Previous
Another month of my reading, another collage.

Non-fiction – This month I’ve been delving again into Rugby Was F***ing Better When by Paul Williams, which is both hilarious and educational, Unholy Union by Michael Aylwin and Mark Evans and Martin Whitcombe’s superb biography of Chalkie White, the man who is often credited for creating the modern day Leicester Tigers.

Fiction - Finish reading the latest Jack Reacher offering from Lee & Andrew Child (formulaic and possibly the last I’ll get), The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling) the 7th Cormoran Strike novel and finally, I currently reading Nobody Walks by Mick Herron, a stand alone novel set in the world of his Slow Horses.

