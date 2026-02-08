Sign up
Previous
226 / 365
Spring Bulb Pageant
Small collage of out trip to Doddington Hall for the spring bulbs.
Thanks for dropping by.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
spring
,
outdoor
,
bulbs
,
lincs
,
doddington
