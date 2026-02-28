Previous
February 2026 Books by phil_sandford
228 / 365

February 2026 Books

Another month of my reading.

Non Fiction - dropped in and out of the 2 rugby books, Rugby was F***ing Better by Paul Williams and Unholy Union by Michael Alwyn. I also read all of the biography of Francis Rossi by Robert M Harvey.

Fiction - I finished reading Nobody Walks by Mick Heron, a thriller set in the world of his Slow Horses. I read another of Jeffery Deavers Lincoln Rhyme thriller, The Twelfth Card and today I literally finished Justice Done by Martin O’Brien the tenth novel featuring the Marseilles police officer (and ex French rugby union hero) Daniel Jacquot.

Another next month.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact