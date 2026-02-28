February 2026 Books

Another month of my reading.



Non Fiction - dropped in and out of the 2 rugby books, Rugby was F***ing Better by Paul Williams and Unholy Union by Michael Alwyn. I also read all of the biography of Francis Rossi by Robert M Harvey.



Fiction - I finished reading Nobody Walks by Mick Heron, a thriller set in the world of his Slow Horses. I read another of Jeffery Deavers Lincoln Rhyme thriller, The Twelfth Card and today I literally finished Justice Done by Martin O’Brien the tenth novel featuring the Marseilles police officer (and ex French rugby union hero) Daniel Jacquot.



Another next month.