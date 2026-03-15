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We Are The Champions !!!
Quick collage of my afternoon watching Tigers lift their twenty second major title !!!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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champions
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leicester-tigers
Joan Robillard
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Congrats
March 15th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Congratulations!
March 15th, 2026
Beverley
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fabulous....
March 15th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Sounds like a fab game!
March 15th, 2026
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