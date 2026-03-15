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We Are The Champions !!! by phil_sandford
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We Are The Champions !!!

Quick collage of my afternoon watching Tigers lift their twenty second major title !!!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Joan Robillard ace
Congrats
March 15th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Congratulations!
March 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
fabulous....
March 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a fab game!
March 15th, 2026  
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