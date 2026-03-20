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Old & Bold by phil_sandford
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Old & Bold

Small collage of the elderly meeting up in Lincoln this afternoon.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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