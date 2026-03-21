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Leicester Space Centre by phil_sandford
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Leicester Space Centre

Few photos from our trip to the National Space Centre in Leicester with Connor.

Thanks for dropping by.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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