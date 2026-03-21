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Leicester Space Centre
Few photos from our trip to the National Space Centre in Leicester with Connor.
Thanks for dropping by.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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fabulous fun...
March 22nd, 2026
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