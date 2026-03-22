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Lego by phil_sandford
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Lego

A few of the fabulous Lego models on display at the Space Centre yesterday.

Top left - Thundercloud being sunk by the Martians. Top middle, theme from Back to the Future. Top right, the Wizard of Oz. Middle Left, Wallace & Grommet. Centre, another view of Thundercloud being destroyed. Middle right, The Chronicles of Narnia. Bottom, the Ted Lasso Richmond AFC changing room.

All are Lego, but apart from the figurines, and the D’Lorean car, none arw kits and all have been made from scratch. Anazing talent.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beverley ace
very clever.... super collage
March 22nd, 2026  
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