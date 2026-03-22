Lego

A few of the fabulous Lego models on display at the Space Centre yesterday.



Top left - Thundercloud being sunk by the Martians. Top middle, theme from Back to the Future. Top right, the Wizard of Oz. Middle Left, Wallace & Grommet. Centre, another view of Thundercloud being destroyed. Middle right, The Chronicles of Narnia. Bottom, the Ted Lasso Richmond AFC changing room.



All are Lego, but apart from the figurines, and the D’Lorean car, none arw kits and all have been made from scratch. Anazing talent.