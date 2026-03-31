March 2026 Books

Another month, another set of books that I've read or dropped in and out of



Non Fiction - Have again dropped into Chalkie White by Martin Whitcombe, Unholy Union by Michael Aylwin and Mark Evans, Above us the Stars by Jane Gulliford Lowes and Paul Williams' riotiously funny Rugby Was F***ing Better When ....



Fiction - Finished reading Jo Nesbo's Head Hunter, started reading Stephen King's The Regulators and half way through stopped; it was written under his pseudonym Richard Bachman and smacks of his Dark Towers fantasy books; I really strugged and, well, I binned it. I was recently recommended Down to a Souless Sea by David Graham, not available on Kindle and not available in the UK so I got it from the US via Ebay in hardback and have started. I'm also curently reading the 4th novel in the Harlequin Trilogy from Bernard Corwell, 1356



Thanks for dropping by