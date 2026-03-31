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March 2026 Books by phil_sandford
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March 2026 Books

Another month, another set of books that I've read or dropped in and out of

Non Fiction - Have again dropped into Chalkie White by Martin Whitcombe, Unholy Union by Michael Aylwin and Mark Evans, Above us the Stars by Jane Gulliford Lowes and Paul Williams' riotiously funny Rugby Was F***ing Better When ....

Fiction - Finished reading Jo Nesbo's Head Hunter, started reading Stephen King's The Regulators and half way through stopped; it was written under his pseudonym Richard Bachman and smacks of his Dark Towers fantasy books; I really strugged and, well, I binned it. I was recently recommended Down to a Souless Sea by David Graham, not available on Kindle and not available in the UK so I got it from the US via Ebay in hardback and have started. I'm also curently reading the 4th novel in the Harlequin Trilogy from Bernard Corwell, 1356

Thanks for dropping by
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Mallory ace
What a cool image!
March 31st, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Impressive and quite interesting, I imagine.
March 31st, 2026  
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