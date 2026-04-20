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Now You See Them by phil_sandford
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Now You See Them

Now You Don't

A week or so ago we had a 'cowboy' knock on the door, I was busy at work and Carole answered. I finished my call and went out to hear the guy saying "you need to remove that tree." I asked him about 'Tree Preservation Orders' and his reponse was along the line of 'nothing to worry about here.' I thanked him and said I'd be in touch and last week, having been reminded by the Cowboy I did indeed need to remove that tree, I contacted the reputable tree surgeon in the village who removed the 2 x Maples in 2024, and he's done the work this morning (as well as pollarding a couple of others for me)

Thanks for dropping by
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Lou Ann ace
Well if the cowboy says….😊
April 20th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
@louannwarren Well he was right that it needed to come down; his utter dismissal of the laws surrounding the felling of trees in the UK proved that he was not a reputable arborist and I would not use him if I were paid to.
April 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Sad to remove trees, but they do have a life, and an urban tree coming down can cause problems.
April 20th, 2026  
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