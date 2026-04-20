Now You See Them

Now You Don't



A week or so ago we had a 'cowboy' knock on the door, I was busy at work and Carole answered. I finished my call and went out to hear the guy saying "you need to remove that tree." I asked him about 'Tree Preservation Orders' and his reponse was along the line of 'nothing to worry about here.' I thanked him and said I'd be in touch and last week, having been reminded by the Cowboy I did indeed need to remove that tree, I contacted the reputable tree surgeon in the village who removed the 2 x Maples in 2024, and he's done the work this morning (as well as pollarding a couple of others for me)



Thanks for dropping by