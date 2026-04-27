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236 / 365
Knife Angel at Newark
A small collage of the Knife Angel’s many colours from Monday evening when Carole and I met up with
@phil_howcroft
and had a very pleasant 4 hours or so wandering around Newark with our cameras.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Dixie Goode
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This is an interesting but disturbing project. Glad you had a good time too.
April 28th, 2026
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