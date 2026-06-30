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June 2026 Books by phil_sandford
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June 2026 Books

Another month of my reading;

Non Fiction - still dripping into a trilogy of Rugby books; Paul Williams' superbly funny 'Rugby Was F***ing Better When ....", Unholy Union by Michael Aylwin & Mark Evans, a foretelling of the mess that professional Rugby Union finds itself in today and the biography of Chalkie White by Martin Whitcombe.

Fiction - I finished Ironwood by Michael Connelly, the latest in the Stilwell novels. Read Phillip Kerr's The Other Side of Silence, the 11th Bernie Gunther novel and I'm currently reading The Winter King by Bernard Cornwell, the 1st of his Arthur novels.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Phil Sandford

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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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