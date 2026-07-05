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Village Scarecrows by phil_sandford
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Village Scarecrows

Just a few of the scarecrows from this year’s festival in the village.

Thanks for dropping by. Hungry-caterpillar mr-greedy Wallace-and-grommet
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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