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Village Scarecrows
Just a few of the scarecrows from this year’s festival in the village.
Thanks for dropping by. Hungry-caterpillar mr-greedy Wallace-and-grommet
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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