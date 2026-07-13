Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
245 / 365
Two Weeks
Charged the drone batteries and popped back to the large field of Poppies we had found a fortnight ago.
Yeah, they’ve gone
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4816
photos
156
followers
163
following
67% complete
View this month »
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Latest from all albums
3611
955
3612
956
3613
245
957
3614
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drought
,
collage
,
poppy
,
sony
,
heatwave
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close