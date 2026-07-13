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Two Weeks by phil_sandford
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Two Weeks

Charged the drone batteries and popped back to the large field of Poppies we had found a fortnight ago.

Yeah, they’ve gone
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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