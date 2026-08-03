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Fillingham Sunflowers 🌻
Collage of some of my pics from the Fillingham Sunflower Trail.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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