Family Gifts by phil_sandford
Family Gifts

Christmas Day is almost done for another year; Carole and I exchanged gifts this morning (books for me (and a great travel mug that is the replica of a Canon L Series lens)) and photographic ‘stuff’ for Carole. I’ve now moved all of the presents for Fiona and the Grandkids under the tree in readiness for their visit on Friday.

Carole has been at work since 1300 today and I’ve been home alone catching up on recorded TV programmes that I enjoy, which Carole would probably describe as ‘rubbish.’

The Honey Roast Gammon (courtesy of Queen Delia) is in the oven awaiting Carole’s homecoming around 2000, and then we’ll catch up on some recorded TV from today that is more Carole’s cup of tea (Strictly & Call The Midwife)

I hope everybody has had a good day.
25th December 2019

Phil Sandford

Corinne
Perfect red for Christmas !
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs
Lovely shot and colours. Hope the two of you had a cosy Christmas evening.
December 25th, 2019  
