Fascinated by phil_sandford
130 / 365

Fascinated

Connor was fascinated by the tree decorations. He was counting the baubles that were the same (3 Xmas Puds, 2 Xmas cakes etc) but he was also being very careful not to knock the tree.

28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
This is a precious capture. Connor is darling.
December 29th, 2019  
