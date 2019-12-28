Sign up
130 / 365
Fascinated
Connor was fascinated by the tree decorations. He was counting the baubles that were the same (3 Xmas Puds, 2 Xmas cakes etc) but he was also being very careful not to knock the tree.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th December 2019 5:54pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
canon
,
grandson
Lou Ann
ace
This is a precious capture. Connor is darling.
December 29th, 2019
