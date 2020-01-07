Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
140 / 365
Carole’s Roses
I saw Carole’s shot of the full vase of the roses she bought the other day, so I couldn’t replicate that; hope this will be acceptable.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1465
photos
127
followers
127
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
11
135
136
137
138
219
139
140
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
8th January 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
canon
,
roses
Catherine P
Beautiful. Love the bright colours against the dark background.
January 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close