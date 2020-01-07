Previous
Next
Carole’s Roses by phil_sandford
140 / 365

Carole’s Roses

I saw Carole’s shot of the full vase of the roses she bought the other day, so I couldn’t replicate that; hope this will be acceptable.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Catherine P
Beautiful. Love the bright colours against the dark background.
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise