Enid by phil_sandford
Enid

Carole and I took a drive up to RAF Scampton this afternoon to hopefully catch the Red Arrows practising. We weren’t disappointed as 5 (called ‘Enid’ - after Enid Blyton’s Famous Five) of them took off at almost spot on 2pm and had about and hour or so in the air until the weather closed in and forced them to land earlier than we hoped.

Again, light not that good but a few of the photo’s I took (209 of them) were acceptable.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Wendy ace
This is great, Phil! Love the contrails behind them adding drama to an otherwise dull sky.
A FAV!
January 9th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Those pilots certainly know how to compose a nice photo.
January 9th, 2020  
