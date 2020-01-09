Enid

Carole and I took a drive up to RAF Scampton this afternoon to hopefully catch the Red Arrows practising. We weren’t disappointed as 5 (called ‘Enid’ - after Enid Blyton’s Famous Five) of them took off at almost spot on 2pm and had about and hour or so in the air until the weather closed in and forced them to land earlier than we hoped.



Again, light not that good but a few of the photo’s I took (209 of them) were acceptable.



