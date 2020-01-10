Previous
Synchro Pair by phil_sandford
Synchro Pair

Absolutely no apologies, with the weather today and the fact I’ve been put on gardening leave, after I’d done some errands in Lincoln I met Carole at the viewing place outside the fence at RAF Scampton as the Arrows were up again. Enid was up when I arrived, sadly they landed almost at the same time as Carole arrived but then these two, the Synchro Pair, went up for an hour. Shots taken into the sun, with the smoke, are far more striking.

10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
