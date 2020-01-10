Synchro Pair

Absolutely no apologies, with the weather today and the fact I’ve been put on gardening leave, after I’d done some errands in Lincoln I met Carole at the viewing place outside the fence at RAF Scampton as the Arrows were up again. Enid was up when I arrived, sadly they landed almost at the same time as Carole arrived but then these two, the Synchro Pair, went up for an hour. Shots taken into the sun, with the smoke, are far more striking.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.